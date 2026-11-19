It must be perfectly understood that the US/NATO has been in supreme operational control of the Ukraine War since its commencement over a decade ago.

The Kerch Bridge attack was conceived, planned, and directed from NATO headquarters, where United States Air Force General Alexus G. Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, is the commanding officer.

United States Air Force General Alexus G. Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe

The Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance for the strike was American. An American E-3 Sentry AWACS jet charted the course for the British-designed and Starlink-guided Flamingo ground-launched cruise missiles used in the attack. It is also reported that British Storm Shadow cruise missiles were included in the strike package — which, if true, means NATO aircraft were used to deliver these air-launched missiles.

United States Air Force E-3G

Fire Point FP-5 Flamingo Cruise Missile

There can be no doubt whatsoever that the final strike order came from Washington.

It is perfectly obvious to me that the strike was deliberately timed to set the tone for the Xi / Putin / Trump meeting scheduled to take place in two days in Shenzhen, China.

I repeat: there can be no question that US President Donald Trump gave the final order to execute the attack.

United States President Donald J. Trump

The final impetus for the attack was undoubtedly last week’s tense meeting between President Trump’s personal envoys (Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner) and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which Putin effectively “read the riot act” to the Americans, and declared in explicit terms that the end of the war in Ukraine is contingent on the US/NATO ceasing to provide military support to the Kiev regime, and withdrawing its military presence back to its 1997 borders. (I posted a brief note on this meeting here.)

Militarily, the damage to the Kerch Bridge will have negligible impact on Russia’s operations in this war. But symbolically, it is very significant. In Moscow, it will almost certainly be perceived as “A Bridge Too Far” — an intolerable US/NATO escalation of the war. It will greatly increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin to finally act boldly and decisively to interdict US/NATO ISR in the region, including some sort of retaliation against the Starlink satellite array.

There will be ecstatic celebration today among Ukraine supporters. I am sure Fire Point board member and former American CIA chief Mike Pompeo is dancing a triumphant jig even as I type these words. But the consequences of this ill-advised US/NATO attack against Russia will continue to reverberate in coming days — and there will be hell to pay.

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— Will Schryver

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