The FARS News Agency has posted a long thread (in Persian) this morning in which they acknowledge that Iran has been successfully evading the US blockade through a variety of methods. However, they claim that Iran is already preparing and staging tankers to begin openly shipping oil to China using convoys — to dare the US Navy to attempt to stop them.



They say that if the Americans attempt to interdict these ships, Iran will destroy the oil terminals of their hostile Persian Gulf neighbors.



In other words, they are saying, “If we cannot ship our oil, then neither can anyone else.”



Of course, this would cause the global oil price to again skyrocket, and US economic stability would be severely shaken. It would be an escalation that would almost certainly compel the Americans to attempt to reciprocate in force.



I interpret these developments as further confirmation of what I have believed for some time: Iran WANTS to provoke the US into an action that will unquestionably (in the eyes of the rest of the world) justify a powerful Iranian retaliation.



I am convinced the Iranians seek a more permanent resolution of this conflict that can only be brought to pass via further battlefield victories.

Tip Jar

FYI: Over the life of this blog, several generous people have honored me with voluntary blog subscriptions and tips. But I have never required a paid subscription to read my stuff. And I never will. Everyone will always be able to read everything I write.

That said, I earmark all donations for the Schryver Family Road Trip Fund. You have thereby helped me, a few times each year, fill up both tanks on my 1997 Ford F-350, pay for two hotel nights + a pizza for the boys, and a take out dinner for me and my wife — for which I express my genuine gratitude. I hope my writing has been informative in some small manner and aided you in your quest to understand our crazy world a little better.

— Will Schryver

𝕏: @imetatronink