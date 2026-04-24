(Originally published as an 𝕏 article, March 18, 2026.)

I have long argued that, in my estimation, the security and continued sovereignty of Iran has become an existential imperative for both Russia and China.

Almost no one agrees with my assessment of this situation. Vanishingly few geopolitical analysts believe Russia or China will step in to prevent the attempted destruction of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the hands of the United States and Israel, such as we are now witnessing.

Just this morning US President Donald J. Trump publicly mused on his intention to “finish off” Iran.

In an unprecedented series of assassinations, the United States and Israel have, over the course of the past several days, murdered the Iranian head of state, Ali Khamenei, and numerous other political and military leaders of the Islamic Republic.

It is a shocking development that comes on the heels of US/Ukrainian assassinations of Russian military leaders, a recent US/Ukrainian attempt to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the kidnapping and imprisonment of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The empire has gone rogue.

The Anglo-American imperial powers-that-be have long aspired to divide both Russia and Iran into multiple bite-sized pieces that can be more easily dominated and their vast natural resources leisurely consumed over the course of multiple generations.

The conquest and balkanization of Russia and Iran is also viewed as the one sure way to impede the rise of China as the next great world power.

This is what the otherwise eroding American empire is now attempting to achieve.

Many very smart people believe they will succeed — and it is not hard to understand why they think so.

But I remain persuaded that both Russia and China will “draw the line” here and now. I think they have no other choice. And I believe they have been planning accordingly for several years now.

What course of action they will take remains to be seen, but I am convinced both Moscow and Beijing correctly perceive an existential threat in what the Americans and Israelis are attempting to do in West Asia.

It has now been almost two years since I wrote the following essay that further explains my reasoning along these lines:

All for One and One for All

(Originally published April 12, 2024: All for One and One for All)

Russia, China, and Iran have now formed a de facto military and economic alliance — what they prefer to call a “partnership”.

In the case of Russia and China, a comprehensive full-spectrum partnership has emerged: military, economic, and monetary.

Trade between Russia and China has exploded both quantitatively and qualitatively.

Importantly, trade settlement is overwhelmingly denominated in rubles and renminbi. Use of the dollar and its international mechanisms is being aggressively deprecated.

Russia and China now conduct regular joint naval and air patrols of the western Pacific, from Alaska to the South China Sea.

Russia, China, and Iran conduct regular joint exercises in the Arabian Sea. Those exercises have increased in both scope and frequency in recent years.

Both Russia and China are investing vast sums of capital in Iran, much of it in the energy sector and in ambitious transportation projects aiming to construct fast and efficient trade corridors linking China, Iran, and Russia as primary nodes of Eurasian commerce.

Arms and technology transfers between the three countries have reached unprecedented levels.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov just concluded several days of talks with Chinese leaders, including both Wang Yi and Xi Jinping. In its report of the talks, the Chinese government’s flagship media organ, Global Times, summarized (in the words of prominent CPC commentator Li Haidong) the current state of the Russia/China relationship:

“China and Russia will not target any third party, but if hegemonic forces threaten China and Russia, or threaten world peace, China and Russia will stand together and fight to protect their own interests and safeguard world peace together.”

It is increasingly evident that Russia, China, and Iran recognize that an attack against any one of them would constitute an existential threat to them all. The strategic interests of all three countries are now inextricably intertwined.

Most importantly, they are united in a single overriding strategic objective: to dismantle the dominion of the long-reigning Anglo-American empire.

Naturally, the rapidly waning global hegemon is not inclined to relinquish its throne without a fight. What form that fight takes remains to be seen. But if the empire attempts to preserve its so-called “rules-based international order” via force of arms, it is essential to understand this incontrovertible reality:

In order for the United States to make war against any ONE of Russia, China, or Iran, it would be necessary to effectively vacate every major US base on the planet in order to concentrate enough military power to undertake the mission.

In a putative war between the United States and Iran, both Russia and China would actively support Iran. I’m not suggesting Russian or Chinese forces would fight alongside Iranians — although that could happen. But it would likely not be necessary. Iran would simply be supplemented with arms and other logistical necessities from both its partners — and quite possibly taken under their nuclear umbrella in an explicit act of deterrence.

Additionally, in consequence of the US weakening its force posture in Europe and the western Pacific in a bid to militarily subdue Iran, Russia and China would be enabled to apply immense pressure to western logistics, trade, and political influence in those regions. This is not to suggest that China would invade Taiwan or Russia would invade the Baltics or Poland. They would need only to exert their dominant influence in what were previously considered to be unassailable American imperial domains in east Asia and Europe.

The empire is stretched so thin and its potential for power projection is so diluted that undertaking even one Big War would be enough to bring the entire house of cards tumbling down.

This is the harsh reality the Masters of Empire are now facing, and no amount of mythologizing about the “limitless” power at their disposal can change it.

There is a vast difference between imagined power and the actual ability to project and sustain power against the adversaries the United States military must now face and defeat in order to prevent or even meaningfully delay the end of American global hegemony.

And, to the extent Russia, China, and Iran are determined to act all for one and one for all, they represent a combination of global military and economic power that cannot be defeated.

Tip Jar

FYI: Over the life of this blog, several generous people have honored me with voluntary blog subscriptions and tips. But I have never required a paid subscription to read my stuff. And I never will. Everyone will always be able to read everything I write.

That said, I earmark all donations for the Schryver Family Road Trip Fund. You have thereby helped me, a few times each year, fill up both tanks on my 1997 Ford F-350, pay for two hotel nights + a pizza for the boys, and a take out dinner for me and my wife — for which I express my genuine gratitude. I hope my writing has been informative in some small manner and aided you in your quest to understand our crazy world a little better.

— Will Schryver

𝕏: @imetatronink