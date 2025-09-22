Mormon Bids Farewell, by Arnold Friberg

The Game of Presidential Thrones in the United States has been, for many generations, a factional contest among elites who, by strict custom, affiliate with one or the other of two distinct bands — the au courant appellations are superfluous.

Democrat, Republican, Liberal, Conservative, Left, Right, Blue, Red … whatever.

I've always thought “x” or “not x” should suffice.

But I digress ...

What I set out to say is that all American presidents for several generations have effectively been marionettes – figureheads at best.

As the often insightful Vladimir Putin has described the situation (paraphrased):

It doesn't matter which faction claims the Oval Office. Either way, in the first days of a new president's term, very serious people in dark suits carrying black briefcases descend upon the White House, sit the new "Commander in Chief" down in his chair, and concisely explain to him how things REALLY work.

If he has not done so previously, the new president is then firmly enjoined to swear a new oath — by his head — pledging unwavering fealty to The Band.

And whoso should divulge whatsoever thing is made known unto them, the same should lose his life.

Since its transition from aspiring constitutional republic to oath-bound band of robbers, the American Empire has been ruled by secret combinations, as was the British Empire before it, and countless others stretching back countless generations to antiquity – not always at first, and not always uninterrupted by brief eras of penitent righteousness (usually catalyzed by catastrophe), but always in the later generations of the imperial cycle.

That said, I have strong reason to believe there is something unique about “America” and its role as the great latter-day empire. My view of the matter is largely shaped by a book published in 1830 by an uneducated quasi-indigent 24-year-old American named Joseph Smith.

Most people around the world who are familiar with the book (entitled The Book of Mormon) regard it as a work of fantasy, somewhat similar in form to Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings novels. The Book of Mormon purports to be a chronicle of two separate ancient “American” civilizations that were ultimately destroyed as a result of rampant wickedness and societal decay. And although many who have read The Book of Mormon regard it as inspired ancient scripture, I am content, for the purposes of this essay, that my readers regard it as no more than a work of fiction. After all, fans of Tolkien’s works often cite passages from The Lord of the Rings as inspired utterances, and I have no argument with their perspectives in that regard. I will therefore do the same, and encourage the reader to form his or her own judgments as they may.

The Book of Mormon refers to what we now call the “American” continent (North, Central, and South) as a “promised land”, upon which the curse of the Almighty God has been pronounced if and when the people permit “secret combinations” to establish themselves as the dominant ruling power.

In reference to these “secret combinations”, the primary compiler of the chronicle (a military leader / prophet named “Mormon”) wrote as follows:

And now behold, those murderers and plunderers were a band who had been formed by Kishkumen and Gadianton. [And many] did unite with those bands of robbers, and did enter into their covenants and their oaths, that they would protect and preserve one another in whatsoever difficult circumstances they should be placed, that they should not suffer for their murders, and their plunderings, and their stealings. And it came to pass that they did have their signs, yea, their secret signs, and their secret words; and this that they might distinguish a brother who had entered into the covenant, that whatsoever wickedness his brother should do he should not be injured by his brother, nor by those who did belong to his band, who had taken this covenant. And thus they might murder, and plunder, and steal, and commit whoredoms and all manner of wickedness, contrary to the laws of their country and also the laws of their God. And whosoever of those who belonged to their band should reveal unto the world of their wickedness and their abominations, should be tried, not according to the laws of their country, but according to the laws of their wickedness, which had been given by Gadianton and Kishkumen. Helaman 6

Near the end of the book, “Moroni”, the son of Mormon, takes up the topic again after the death of his father (and the destruction of his people):

And whatsoever nation shall uphold such secret combinations, to get power and gain, until they shall spread over the nation, behold, they shall be destroyed; for the Lord will not suffer that the blood of his saints, which shall be shed by them, shall always cry unto him from the ground for vengeance upon them and yet he avenge them not. Wherefore … it is wisdom in God that these things should be shown unto you, that thereby ye may repent of your sins, and suffer not that these murderous combinations shall get above you, which are built up to get power and gain—and the work of destruction come upon you, yea, even the sword of the justice of the Eternal God shall fall upon you, to your overthrow and destruction if ye shall suffer these things to be. Wherefore, the Lord commandeth you, when ye shall see these things come among you that ye shall awake to a sense of your awful situation, because of this secret combination which shall be among you … For it cometh to pass that whoso buildeth it up seeketh to overthrow the freedom of all lands, nations, and countries; and it bringeth to pass the destruction of all people … Ether 8

For behold, this is a land which is choice above all other lands; wherefore he that doth possess it shall serve God or shall be swept off; for it is the everlasting decree of God. And it is not until the fulness of iniquity among the children of the land, that they are swept off. And this cometh unto you … that ye may know the decrees of God—that ye may repent, and not continue in your iniquities until the fulness come, that ye may not bring down the fulness of the wrath of God upon you as the inhabitants of the land have hitherto done. Ether 2

Thus it is written in this book that claims for itself ancient origins.

Many will mock it, few will believe it, and even fewer will heed its warnings. But it won’t surprise me if all the words of the prophets contained therein are fulfilled at the appointed time.

