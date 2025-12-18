Rumor has it The Peace President has decided to launch a war for the holidays.

Raise the flag, sing the anthem, pull the trigger.

I mean, they’ve been building this Caribbean air and naval fleet for months now. They went to all the trouble of bringing in the USS Stumbling Gerry (CVN-78) — flagship of the US Navy, and reputedly the most powerful warship in the world.

The crew is coming off a nice six-day shore leave in St. Thomas in the paradisiacal American Virgin Islands, and after assisting in the courageous seizure of a defenseless oil tanker, those guys are ready to rumble.

And I’m ready for the show.

In the immortal words of David Lowery:

What the world needs now is a new kind of tension Because the old one just bores me to death

Beer, wine, bourbon, football, tawdry debauchery, and 4k video of huge explosions.

Oh, and blood.

The blood is compulsory.

It’s the American way. Ask anyone. With few, if any, exceptions, they will wax poetic about how the United States of America has been divinely appointed to subdue the earth to accept freedom, democracy, and the dominion of The Almighty Dollar.

Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men. Luke 2

Anyway, as far as war with Venezuela is concerned, I tried hard to believe they would eventually just launch a few Tomahawks, claim victory, and go home. But now it looks like Trump is determined to “GO BIG”.

Of course he is.

What exactly that will mean in the present scenario is hard to predict. I figure this is the basic script:

Launch a couple hundred Tomahawks, follow that up with a big Wild Weasel strike to weed out any remaining air defenses, blow up some oil and port facilities, and try to snipe Maduro.

Then take a break for Christmas, raise toasts to the glorious warriors, and demand complete Venezuelan submission to US terms, or else “worse things will happen”.

And, in every corner of the land, from sea to shining sea, voices will ring out:

“God Bless America, my home sweet home.”

Or something like that.

Of course, as I often note, there are #NoEasyWarsLeftToFight. And therefore, even in the case of a huge disparity of forces such as now presents itself, there remain many unforeseen possibilities, and many very credible risks.

Happy Holidays 2025.

