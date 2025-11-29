imetatronink
Stealth Bombers and Bunker Busters
A retrospective analysis of the so-called 12-Day War, and the triumphantly celebrated Operation Midnight Hammer.
8 hrs ago
William Schryver
The Imaginary Peace President
During his first term, Trump became the ultimate causal agent for every one of the current conflicts with Russia, China, Iran, and Venezuela.
Nov 27
William Schryver
October 2025
Admiral Obvious Sings A Jingle
Future naval operations will require persistent activity inside the enemy’s reach.
Oct 29
William Schryver
iacta alea est
When you are an enfeebled former superpower teetering on the brink of international and domestic collapse, war inevitably becomes the only mirage your…
Oct 3
William Schryver
September 2025
The Everlasting Decree and the Fulness of Iniquity
The words of the prophets will be fulfilled at the appointed time.
Sep 22
William Schryver
August 2025
The Delicate Exit
"Now let them seek a delicate exit from the mess they’ve gotten themselves into — but we will achieve our objectives.”
Aug 17
William Schryver
July 2025
When the Bully Bluff Blows
I don’t see any way the current trajectory of events doesn’t end in blood and ashes for a lot of American soldiers, sailors, and aviators.
Jul 28
William Schryver
The Redheaded Stepsister Goes to the Ball
Against the AGM-158 JASSM missile, has Russia's Kerch Strait Bridge finally met its match?
Jul 15
William Schryver
На полях Украины
On the Fields of Ukraine
Jul 8
William Schryver
Nearer My God to Thee
A medley of hymns I arranged and performed at my mother’s funeral back in 2022.
Jul 7
William Schryver
US/Israel Versus Iran - Round One
My summary assessment of the missile war over Israel during the 12-day-long first act of the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.
Jul 6
William Schryver
June 2025
The United States Cannot Defeat Iran
Those whose calculus of a US/Iran war has assumed overwhelming American air superiority will abruptly find the parameters of their equations altered.
Jun 28
William Schryver
